NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

11. Josh Richardson, Utah Jazz

As part of the original multi-team Jimmy Butler deal, Josh Richardson was traded by the Miami Heat to the Detroit Pistons. Less than 24 hours later, Richardson was rerouted in a trade deadline deal to the Utah Jazz. Considering Utah is not in any place to contend for a postseason spot in the Western Conference, it would be surprising if he and the team didn't agree to a buyout at some point soon. Even though he's had an injury-plagued season this year, there's reason to believe that there could be a solid market for the 31-year-old guard.

When Richardson originally signed a free-agency deal with the Miami Heat a couple of seasons ago, there was hope that he would be able to resurrect his career. After all, Richardson did spend some of the best seasons of his career as a member of the Heat. However, that exactly didn't pan out over the last two years. In fact, Richardson only appeared in eight games this season for Miami. While injuries did play a big part in that, it was clear that the Heat was ready to move on from the experience.

What teams could be a fit for Josh Richardson: Richardson is not as old as some of the other players on this list and at 31 years old, he should be able to find a new home before the end of the season if he does hit the open market. In 43 games played last season, Richardson averaged 10 points and three rebounds on 35 percent shooting from 3-point range for the Heat. If he can get to that level again, there are probably several playoff-bound teams that could make sense for Richardson.

Off the cuff, you'd have to imagine teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers or even the Oklahoma City Thunder could have an interest in Richardson. Each of those teams could use some added insurance on the wing and Richardson does have a level of postseason experience that could also be an asset. As the Jazz continue to embrace their youth movement, it's probably only a matter of time until Richardson hits the open market. If he's healthy, there should be plenty of options for the versatile wing.