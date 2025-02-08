NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

10. Jusuf Nurkic, Charlotte Hornets

In theory, it was not foolish to think that Jusuf Nurkic could be a quality fourth option next to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal in Phoenix. However, for one reason or another, it just never clicked for Nurkic during his time with the Suns. Sure, he had some bright moments but, more often than not, he seemed like a player that didn't fit. Considering he was having one of the least productive seasons of his career, it was no surprise to see the Suns struggle to find a landing spot for him at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Nevertheless, the Suns were able to trade Nurkic to the Hornets. It cost them one of their late first-round picks, but Phoenix was able to send Nurkic to Charlotte in what would end up being a salary dump move at the deadline. Even though Nurkic was only averaging nine points and nine rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field, there is a chance he does emerge as a worthy buyout target for a few teams on the open market.

What teams could be a fit for Jusuf Nurkic: It's one thing to be paying Nurkic $19 million while feeling the need to play him meaningful minutes. It's an entirely different thing to be able to get him for an extremely low cost on the buyout market. If Nurkic were to hit the buyout market, he could be of interest to a few playoff teams that need to find an extra big to bring off the bench. Nurkic may not be in the prime of his career anymore but he's still a talented offensive player with a big body.

And in the NBA, you can't teach size. Nurkic has had a rocky last few seasons in the NBA but if he can remain healthy, there's reason he could be an asset for a team that is looking to beef up their frontcourt ahead of the stretch run. Again, Nurkic and the Hornets would have to agree to a buyout of his contract first but it's at least on the table and something to keep a close eye on over the next couple of weeks.