NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

9. Kelly Olynyk, New Orleans Pelicans

Even though the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline will be remembered for the big names that were moved, I was a bit shocked that there wasn't more interest in an underrated player like Kelly Olynyk. Moved as part of the Brandon Ingram trade, the Toronto Raptors did send Olynyk to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the trade deadline. At this point, it's probably likely that the Pelicans and Olynyk will work out a buyout agreement. It's far from a certainty considering Olynyk has a guaranteed agreement for next season but it could be on the table if he truly wants to play for a playoff contender.

Unless something changes drastically between now and the end of the year, the Pelicans aren't going to be that in the Western Conference - even less so after they made the decision to trade Ingram ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. If Olynyk does hit the open market, there could be a strong market for the veteran big man. This season in Toronto, Olynyk was averaging seven points and four rebounds on 44 percent shooting from 3-point range.

What teams could be a fit for Kelly Olynyk: Even though he's not in the prime of his career anymore, do believe that Olynyk, especially with the way he plays the game, could offer a playoff contender quite some value in the frontcourt. Olynyk is 33 years old and his game pretty lines up with what you'd want in a backup big man. To say I was shocked that a contender didn't come knocking to make a trade for Olynyk would be an understatement. That's why I believe there could be a strong buyout market for him.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies are a few teams to keep a close eye on if Olynyk does hit the open market. For each of those teams, not only can Olynyk offer some added depth in the frontcourt but also some much-needed experience. Olynyk has a combined 48 postseason games under his belt and was part of the 2019-20 Miami Heat team that went to the NBA Finals.