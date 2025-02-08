NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

5. Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards

I wouldn't considered it all that surprising that the Washington Wizards weren't able to trade Malcolm Brogdon ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though he's a player that does carry tremendous value at 32 years old, he's also one of those players that you simply can't rely on. You'd have to imgaine that played a big part in the lack of interest around the league. But in the final year of his contract, he does emerge as a likely buyout candidate if the two sides could reach an agreement.

Slated to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, it would make sense for the conversation to take place in the front office. And if Brogdon believes he's healthy enough to help a playoff team down the stretch, there's no reason why it shouldn't happen. In limited action this season (21 games), Brogdon is averaging 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 44 percent shooting from the field.

What teams could be a fit for Malcolm Brogdon: Over the course of his career, Brogdon has been a productive player at every stop. He was a key part of the Milwaukee Bucks' success when he was with the team to start his career. He would then go on to have some of the best seasons of his career with the Indiana Pacers and then had a great season with the Boston Celtics. Even though he's been quiet in each of his last two stops (with the Portland Trail Blazers and Wizards), he could still have something left in the tank to offer a contender.

Because of his versatility on both ends of the floor, Brogdon could emerge as one of the most valuable combo guards on the open market. He may not be as strong as a defender as he was at the beginning of his career but even if he's not a minus player on that end of the floor, he could certainly be an upgrade for a team off the bench. If he does get bought out, there should be a strong market for Brogdon.