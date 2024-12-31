NBA Rumors: Ranking 8 3-and-D wings who may be traded next after Dorian Finney-Smith

NBA Rumors: After the splash move for Dorian Finney-Smith, we rank eight 3-and-D wings who could be on the move next.

It remains to be seen but there's at least an outside chance that the Dorian Finney-Smith deal ends up breaking the seal for the action to truly pick up ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. With as active as the trade rumor mill has been recently, there's a strong chance that does end up happening. As we inch closer to the trade deadline, we rank eight 3-and-D wings that could be on the move next.

8. Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets

As the Charlotte Hornets continue to focus on the development of their young core, that could leave a veteran wing like Cody Martin in an awkward situation. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season, it's probably going to be in the best interest of the Hornets to find a new landing spot for Martin. At 29 years old, he doesn't line up on the same timeline as the rest of Charlotte's young core and would be better suited on a playoff contender.

Martin seems like a pretty logical trade deadline candidate. While he may not be viewed as a truly significant addition for any team at the deadline, there's no question he could certainly add depth on the wing for a playoff team looking for another rotation-worthy contributor. At this point, it would be considered quite surprising if Martin wasn't traded ahead of the deadline.

7. Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

There have been whispers all season long about how the Chicago Bulls are increasingly ready to hit the expedite button on a path toward a rebuild. While part of that will hinge on whether the Bulls will be able to trade Zach LaVine or not, there is room for the potential of other moves by the team at the trade deadline as well. One of those could revolve around the possibility of trading Patrick Williams.

Even though he was recently re-signed by the team, Williams continues to leave much to be desired as an overall developmental project. He hasn't been the player Chicago hoped he would be coming out of college and this may be the time when a fresh start is needed. At this point, both sides may know this and that's why there's at least a chance he could be on the block heading into the trade deadline season.