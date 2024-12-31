NBA Rumors: Ranking 8 3-and-D wings who may be traded next after Dorian Finney-Smith

2. De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

Even though he's been pretty fantastic so far this season, in the midst of arguably the best season of his career, I wouldn't completely shut down the idea of the Atlanta Hawks possibly trading De'Andre Hunter ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. There were whispers that the Hawks would be open to such a deal in favor of promoting Jalen Johnson, who may be an emerging star in his own right, just before the start of this season. Has that changed with the way Hunter has played so far this year? Perhaps. However, at the very least, he's a player whose availability is worth monitoring over the next few weeks.

Hunter could be viewed as an excellent 3-and-D option for any playoff contender looking for a new starting forward or a player who could bring excitement and high-quality production off the bench. Again, the asking price would likely be high and the Hawks could be hesitant to pull the trigger with how Hunter has looked so far this year, but he's a name that has been in the rumor mill before. It would be foolish not to consider him a potential deadline candidate.

1. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

It should come as no surprise to see Jerami Grant at the top of this list. To be perfectly honest, he should be the biggest name moved at the NBA Trade Deadline. With how the Portland Trail Blazers have continued to pivot toward a youth movement, it makes the most sense for the team to part ways with Grant. Still in his prime, Grant could be a huge addition for a playoff contender at the trade deadline. Finding a large return for him could prove to be difficult for the Blazers but there's reason to believe that a market could be present as we inch closer to the trade deadline.

The Blazers would be better-suited trading Grant so they could not only lean deeper into their rebuild but also help in their attempts to get the best possible selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Blazers were eventually going to have to pick a path forward and run with that decision. From all indications, it does appear as if Portland may have reached that point in their build. Will the Blazers finally pull the trigger on a deal that could be considered overdue? That's the big question.