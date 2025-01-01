NBA Rumors: Ranking 5 All-in De'Aaron Fox trade offers from most likely suitors

3. Los Angeles Lakers

Whether it's at the NBA Trade Deadline or during the offseason, if the Sacramento Kings were to place De'Aaron Fox on the trade block, there's reason to believe that the Los Angeles Lakers would be interested - even more so considering their backcourt depth took a hit when the team traded D'Angelo Russell in a package to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith. In theory, pursuing a deal for Fox would make a ton of sense on multiple fronts for the Lakers.

If I had any concerns about their ability to make such a move, it probably revolves around whether the Kings would want to help the Lakers out. If there is a vast market for Fox, I don't know exactly why the Kings would want to trade their All-Star guard to the Lakers unless it was because they clearly were offering the most in a deal. I can't envision a scenario where it plays out that way. Nevertheless, the Lakers could still find a way to put together a quality offer that the Kings would, at the very least, have to consider.

The outline of a trade: If the Lakers were serious about finding a third star to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with, De'Aaron Fox could make a ton of sense for what the Lakers could be looking for in the backcourt. Fox is a legit leader in the backcourt and a stingy player on both ends of the floor. Fox has never played next to two players as talented as LeBron and AD and it would certainly help make for a much easier transition for him. The Lakers could have a deal to appease to Sacramento.

It all starts with Austin Reaves. If Los Angeles is going to have a realistic shot at landing Fox in a blockbuster deal, they'd have to be willing to include Reaves in a package. In this hypothetical, they'd get to the conclusion that they need to upgrade the backcourt in such a way that they'd be willing to include him. After that, Rui Hachimura is a contract that would have to be included. Plus, he's a solid player the Kings could use. Max Christie could add some intrigue to Sacramento as well. To add some icing on the cake, the Lakers would throw in two future first-round picks to make this deal work.