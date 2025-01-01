NBA Rumors: Ranking 5 All-in De'Aaron Fox trade offers from most likely suitors

1. Houston Rockets

During the offseason, there was a belief that the Houston Rockets were going to be aggressive in their pursuits for a star player. Even though that didn't exactly come to fruition, this is a team that could still be quietly searching for their next big splash move. Their hot start to the year may have altered their aggressiveness heading into the NBA Trade Deadline but if the right move does come around, I have a hard time envisioning that the Rockets are not going to seriously explore pulling the trigger.

Looking at the landscape of the league, you can't help but wonder if De'Aaron Fox could be that player for the Rockets. As a team that does need a star player to legitimize themselves as a championship contender in the Western Conference, it's not out of the question that Houston could make a compelling offer. Whether they'd be willing to break up their young core for Fox is the true question that needs to be answered. If they are, they could construct a deal that the Kings would have difficulty in declining.

The outline of a trade: The Houston Rockets would have to find a premier piece to build this deal around. If they want to compete with some of the other offers that could be on the table at this point, the Rockets would have to be aggressive. That's where they'd have to either be willing to include Jalen Green or Reed Sheppard. To be quite honest, I'd lean toward the Kings being more interested in a deal built around a big expiring contract and Sheppard. Houston could throw in Cam Whitmore and three future first-round picks too.

This is an offer that would seemingly get Sacramento to answer the phone. Let's remember, Sheppard was one of the highly touted prospects from the 2024 draft class. Even though it's left a bit to the desired, Sheppard is still considered a blue-chip prospect as he continues to develop in the shadows in Houston. Sheppard and three future first-round picks could be considered a great return for the Kings as they potentially look to embrace a youth movement in Sacramento. I'd say this is a deal the Kings would favor than most because they'd get complete draft compensation and a high-ceiling prospect in Sheppard.