NBA Rumors: Raptors have 1 less offseason decision to make after rumored move

NBA Rumors: After making one big move, the Toronto Raptors have one less offseason decision to make.

The Toronto Raptors may be zeroing in on another projected top-7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but there are signs that there is light at the end of the tunnel for the franchise. After making the decision to pivot toward a rebuilding of the roster around Scottie Barnes, the Raptors have quickly reshuffled this roster in an impressive way. After the most recent move of acquiring Brandon Ingram at the NBA Trade Deadline, the hope is that the Raptors are closer to breaking through as a competitive team in the Eastern Conference than many realize.

If the Raptors are going to emerge next season as a competitive team in the East next season, there's still work to be done for the franchise heading into the offseason. However, after making one crucial decision, the Raptors will have one less thing to worry about heading into the summer. According to a recent report, the front office has decided to pick up head coach Darko Rajakovic's option for the 2026-27 season. That means Rajakovic will have at least two years remaining on his contract heading into next year.

That adds some clarity to this team's immediate future and will alleviate a few questions that perhaps there were about this team's overall leadership moving forward. Even though the Raptors have very much struggled through Rajakovic's first two years as the head coach, the idea is that he franchise is impressed and encouraged with how he's helped develop the team's young core in such a short time. Heading into next season, the hope is that all the work and struggle from the past two seasons will begin to change.

What offseason questions await the Toronto Raptors

Now that Rajakovic's contract situation is settled for at least the next two seasons, the front office will be able to focus on other issues heading into the offseason. For one, they must figure out what the dynamic of the team is going to be moving forward after the addition of Ingram.

How will the offense change? What role will be expected of Ingram heading into next season? How will that impact RJ Barrett? Will it push the Raptors to pursue a potential trade of Barrett this offseason? How will the 2025 NBA Draft selection impact the way this roster is currently being built?

Beyond the future surrounding Rajakovic, there are so many other concerns that the Raptors must figure out heading into the offseason. It's good that they already have one big decision out of the way.