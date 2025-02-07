NBA Rumors: Recently bought-out Ben Simmons' short list of teams is released

NBA Rumors: A short list of potential landing spots for recently bought-out Ben Simmons has been released.

The Ben Simmons era for the Brooklyn Nets is officially over. After three seasons with the Nets, the two sides have agreed to a contract buyout. That means Simmons will be able to sign with a contender heading into the final stretch run of the season. As the first big name to hit the buyout market, there's already a list of teams interested in the idea of signing Simmons.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the recently bought-out Simmons is expected to take meetings with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers. Whether he's willing to entertain the idea of signing with any other team remains to be seen. However, it does appear as if the Cavs, Rockets, and Clippers could be considered on his short list of landing spots as he explores his next professional move.

The rollercoaster that has been Ben Simmons' NBA career

Simmons has had a pretty rough last few years of his career. Since demanding a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers and eventually landing with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons has been decimated by injuries. But even when he has been healthy, he's failed to evolve back into the All-Star level player he was with the Sixers at the beginning of his career.

At 28 years old, it's hard to imagine that Simmons is ever going to be even a fraction of that player again but I do believe that a fresh start is probably much-needed at this point. Jumping on the ship of a winning team does appear to be a priority for Simmons heading into the final stretch of the season.

In 33 games played this season, Simmons averaged six points, seven assists, and five rebounds per game on 55 percent shooting from the field. With his size and athleticism, there's reason to believe that he could offer a playoff contender strong value as an off-the-bench weapon. However, as has been the case with Simmons for the majority of his playing career, predicting what you can get from him is never a safe bet.

Obviously, there's hope that Simmons will be able to find some consistency wherever he may land next. If he wants to continue his playing career in the NBA, that's almost a necessity at this point. That's why finding the right landing spot will be crucial for the once-promising point-forward.