NBA Rumors: Suns should trade Kevin Durant as frustration levels hit 'high'

NBA Rumors: It may be time for the Phoenix Suns to explore trading Kevin Durant as frustrations hit an all-time high for the team.

Through the first couple of weeks of the season, it finally appeared as if everything was beginning to click for the Phoenix Suns. However, as soon as the first sign of trouble came, it was almost as if the Suns completely fell apart. At the turn of the calendar, the Suns are sitting outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings and have lost six of their last seven games.

In the words of Devin Booker, the "frustration level is high" for the team as they continue to struggle with inconsistency. At this point, there are some very big questions about this team's future that will need to be answered over the next few weeks. With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, it's only natural to wonder what the future could hold. And if the front office doesn't believe this team can turn this season around in the second half of the year, perhaps it's time to make a bold move.

The only problem with the Suns trying to make a bold move is that the easiest one revolves around blowing up the roster. The only real path toward doing so is trading Kevin Durant.

The Phoenix Suns might just be a bad team

Since their 9-2 start to the season, the Suns are just 6-15. Sure, injuries have played a big part in their disappointment so far this season but if this team hasn't been able to play an extended stretch healthy in each of their past two seasons together, it would be equally foolish to expect that to suddenly change over the course of the second half of this season.

For the Suns, injuries have become a part of who they are. And they have had to learn to fight through them. Even though they haven't done a great job of doing so, it's something that Phoenix knew it was going to have to live with. And the recent evidence suggests that they can't do so. Or at least not effectively.

As the Suns continue to hover around the bottom of the Western Conference standings, blowing up this core has to be a conversation that the front office must at least consider. They were disappointing during KD's first season in Phoenix and even more so last year. If they continue down this road, there's at least a chance the Suns will miss the playoffs entirely this season.

At some point, Phoenix may have to admit that this team is just not good. Can they have stretched in which they do look impressive? Absolutely. However, more often than not, the Suns have been a borderline disaster (especially considering the level of talent they have on their roster). It may be time for some big changes in Phoenix. And the easiest path toward accomplishing that is by trading KD.