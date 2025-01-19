NBA Rumors: Unlikely East contender may emerge as surprise suitor for Bradley Beal

NBA Rumors: One unlikely Eastern Conference contender could emerge as a surprise suitor for Bradley Beal at the NBA Trade Deadline.

As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, there are natural questions to have about the approach of many teams across the league. In the Eastern Conference, you can't help but wonder what a team like the Milwaukee Bucks may have up their sleeve. Even more so considering they've been one surprise team linked to Jimmy Butler over the last few weeks. However, interestingly enough, perhaps there's another big name that could be on their radar.

Interestingly enough, according to Marc Stein, it's Bradley Beal and not Jimmy as the star player the Bucks would be considered more likely to trade for at the deadline. With all the noise that has surrounded the Bucks in recent weeks, many believed that they could be eyeing a move for Jimmy. Maybe the Bucks' front office has something completely different up their sleeve.

The Milwaukee Bucks need to make a bold move

Even though it still would be unlikely for the Bucks to make a move for Beal or Jimmy, there's an argument to be made that Milwaukee is one team that almost has to make a bold move heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. The Bucks are currently sitting as a top-4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings but the gulf that separates them from the other top three contenders is very much apparent.

With how the Bucks have looked so far this season, I'm not sure they have enough top-level talent to compete with the likes of the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, or Boston Celtics in a seven-game series. I mean, sure, the Bucks are going to have a shot to win a playoff series on any given night as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy. However, there's no question the Bucks would be in an even better spot heading into the postseason if they could add another star player to their roster ahead of the stretch run.

But, of course, that's a lot easier said than done. Even if the Bucks wanted to make such a move, they'd have to get under the salary cap's second apron for a move to become plausible. Because of that, it's easy to see why the Bucks may not be likely to make a splash trade ahead of the deadline, no matter how much they may need it.