NBA Rumors: Warriors' true trade deadline intentions have been revealed

NBA Rumors: The Golden State Warriors' true intentions heading into the NBA Trade Deadline may have just been revealed.

At 20-20 as the midway point of the NBA season quickly approaches, the Golden State Warriors are at the point where they almost certainly need to make a splash move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline if they're going to have any shot at turning their season around for the better. While there are certainly some splash moves available for the Warriors to make, it remains to be seen whether they're willing to go all-in on a move right now.

That hesitance continues to build as the recent reporting seems to indicate that the team's true intentions heading into the trade deadline may not match up with a blockbuster move most believe the Warriors should be looking to make. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors are more likely to make a move for a starting center than they are to part ways with future assets (that would mortgage the future) at the deadline. A few names that have been linked to the Warriors ahead of the deadline are Nikola Vucevic, John Collins, Jonas Valanciunas, and Robert Williams.

Golden State Warriors may wait until the offseason to make their big move

Assuming the recent reporting on the Warriors is accurate, that means that the expectation is that this team is going to wait until the offseason to potentially make their big move. My question is, what big move could be the team eyeing during the offseason? Do they envision the Utah Jazz revisiting the possibility of trading Lauri Markkanen? Do they believe Nikola Jokic could hit the market if the Denver Nuggets have another disappointing end to their season? Maybe Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly hits the trade market.

It's all too difficult to attempt to predict what the Warriors could be holding out for. However, if there's one thing that's a certainty, it's the fact that as they continue to wait for the right move, this is a team that continues to waste Steph Curry's last few years of his career. Curry is going to turn 37 in a couple of months and the last thing he wants to hear is that the Warriors are going to wait until next year to possibly make a blockbuster move.

I understand the Warriors don't want to make a rash and dumb move. That's completely understandable. However, at a certain point, if the Warriors want to do Curry right in giving him another opportunity to compete for a title, they're eventually going to have to gamble on a big move via trade. At least for now, that doesn't appear to be coming at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.