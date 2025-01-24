NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Difference-making deadline move each contender must explore

New York Knicks

Deadline target: Isaiah Stewart

After a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, the New York Knicks have begun to hit their stride over the last couple of months. With the NBA Trade Deadline on the horizon, the opportunity will be there for the Knicks to potentially make a bold play. Unfortunately, the Knicks don't have a ton of wiggle room after the moves made during the offseason. New York likely already made their big moves and will likely be looking to add some insurance to the rest of the roster. Even though Mitchell Robinson is expected back soon, I still can't help but think that the Knicks should be looking for some added depth in the frontcourt - even more so if they end up moving him at the deadline.

One target who could make a ton of sense as a backup for the team is Isaiah Stewart. After losing his starting spot in Detroit, the Pistons could be open to trading him before the deadline. At this point in his career, Stewart could be looking for a fresh start. Playing behind Karl-Anthony Towns could be exactly what could help Stewart as he transitions into the next phase of his story in the Association.

Boston Celtics

Deadline target: Kevin Love

There may be plenty that are trying to tear down the Boston Celtics for how inconsistent they've been at times this season. Even though many expected them to be the most dominant force in the game, the fact that they're still on pace to win 60 games is still pretty impressive. If they've been able to do so while "coasting," this is a team that is going to emerge as a huge threat once the NBA Playoffs begin. However, as the trade deadline quickly approaches, it would be smart for this team to look for some insurance in the frontcourt.

Looking around the league, the Celtics will have their work cut out for them heading into the trade deadline because of how their lack of financial flexibility. However, I can't help but wonder how great of a fit a player like Kevin Love could be for the team. If the Miami Heat is going to trend in the opposite direction the rest of the season, likely after trading Jimmy Butler, the Celtics should absolutely make a call and ask about Love's availability. Love and the Celtics could make a ton of sense for each other down the stretch.