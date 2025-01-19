NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring one dream and one realistic NBA Trade Deadline targets for all 30 teams.

There are only a few weeks remaining before the NBA's February 6 NBA Trade Deadline arrives. Most teams across the league are likely exploring ways how to put their roster in a better position than it is at the moment - for better or worse. As we get closer and closer to the deadline, we explore one dream and one realistic trade target for all 30 teams in the NBA.

Atlanta Hawks

Dream trade target: Zion Williamson

Realistic trade target: Anfernee Simons

As the Atlanta Hawks prepare for the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not sure how they're going to operate. At this point, I'd be more willing to believe that the Hawks may end up standing pat rather than making a bold move. However, if there's one dream target that would make sense for the Hawks, the argument can be made that Zion Williamson would fit the category. Even though there's some risk with Zion, the lure of the star potential he carries could be appealing to a Hawks team that may be searching for relevance in the Eastern Conference.

For as much as trading Zion could be on the table heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, I don't believe the Hawks would make the offer the New Orleans Pelicans would likely be seeking. Because of that, I don't believe this to be very realistic. On the other hand, one realistic trade target that the Hawks should explore in the next few weeks is Anfernee Simons. He'd be an intriguing addition to their backcourt and would add a much-needed scoring punch as a young, rising player. He's also a player the Portland Trail Blazers could be looking to move on from soon.

Boston Celtics

Dream trade target: Nic Claxton

Realistic trade target: Kelly Olynyk

The Boston Celtics are probably coasting through the regular season but as the NBA Trade Deadline comes and goes, this is a team that will be attempting to get their ducks in a row before the start of the NBA Playoffs. One way the team can effectively do that is by solidifying their frontcourt before the stretch run. One dream target at the deadline for the Celtics could be Nic Claxton. He's exactly the type of center they could use next to their talented core but I'm not sure how plausible such a move is for Boston.

If the Celtics are looking for some frontcourt depth, perhaps they could look at an old face - Kelly Olynyk. He's a player who could very well be on the trade block and one who would fit a lot of what the Celtics could be looking for in a backup big. He's an experienced and versatile big man who is familiar with the Celtics. It may not be an easy deal to get done but he's a much more realistic option than Claxton.