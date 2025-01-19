NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

New Orleans Pelicans

Dream trade target: Shaedon Sharpe

Realistic trade target: Anfernee Simons

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a difficult spot heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. On one hand, they should probably embrace a complete rebuild of their roster. However, that may not be as easy as it would seem. But if there's one player the team could be looking to help jump-start a new look to the roster, it should be a young, rising player like Shaedon Sharpe. He's an exciting young player and with the uncertainty that revolves around the Portland Trail Blazers, it wouldn't be that outlandish for them to hit the reset button again.

But, again, that's not all that likely. At least not to happen as soon as this year's NBA Trade Deadline. One potential player that could be realistic for the Pelicans to target is Sharpe's running mate, Anfernee Simons. He's a player the Blazers have been open to trading in the past and you'd have to imagine that with the lack of overall success Portland has experienced this season, that could be an option for the team heading into the deadline.

New York Knicks

Dream trade target: Walker Kessler

Realistic trade target: Larry Nance Jr.

The New York Knicks have to feel good about where they stand at the midway point of the season. They are still rising as a team and they have still not put together their best play of the year thus far. At this pace, you'd have to imagine that, assuming health, that the Knicks are going to be peaking at the right time. The only thing that could be missing for the Knicks is finding another contributor via the NBA Trade Deadline for the stretch run. One dream trade target for New York is certainly Walker Kessler.

As a young big who is still growing into his game at the NBA level, Kessler could be a near-ideal fit behind Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. Because of the high asking price, it's unlikely that the Utah Jazz will get to the point where they're going to want to trade the young big man - especially considering he's in the midst of the most productive season of his career thus far. Instead, it wouldn't be surprising for the Knicks to pivot to a more realistic trade target like Larry Nance Jr.