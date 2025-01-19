NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Portland Trail Blazers

Dream trade target: Domantas Sabonis

Realistic trade target: Jonathan Isaac

To be perfectly honest, it was difficult to figure out the Portland Trail Blazers when it came to this exercise. Without knowing the true intentions of this front office, this entire process was not ideal. Nevertheless, let's give it a shot either way. One dream trade target that could theoretically emerge for the Blazers soon is Domantas Sabonis. With the need for a productive and difference-making big, there's reason to believe that Sabonis could make sense for the Blazers. As they look for a foundational anchor, Sabonis fits the bill.

However, the Kings probably aren't going to be open to blowing up their roster and trading Sabonis right now. That leads me to a much more realistic trade target for the Blazers - Jonathan Isaac. As a player who has fallen out of grace with the Orlando Magic, there's reason to believe that Isaac needs a fresh start. Objectively, the Blazers could be a soft landing spot for the versatile forward who has not lived up to this potential in Orlando.

Sacramento Kings

Dream trade target: Kevin Durant

Realistic trade target: Cam Johnson

There are many teams across the league that want to poach the Sacramento Kings. Who would the Kings want to poach in return? Well, at the top of the list is a player like Kevin Durant. He would help this champioship core come together in theory. A trio of De'Aaron Fox, KD, and Domantas Sabonis would likely be good enough to compete with any team in the Western Conference. However, the Phoenix Suns probably aren't going to be that willing to trade KD, much less to a Western Conference rival.

A more realistic trade target for the Kings is Cameron Johnson. The Kings have already been linked to Johnson and are rumored to be on the shortlist of teams who have a good shot of acquiring him before the trade deadline. I'm not sure how much he'd end up moving the needle for the team but the desire is clearly there for Sacramento.