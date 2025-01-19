NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

San Antonio Spurs

Dream trade target: De'Aaron Fox

Realistic trade target: Collin Sexton

The San Antonio Spurs have to love where they are as a franchise at the moment. Even though they probably don't have the talent to make a legitimate run to the NBA Playoffs this season, there's a reason to believe that this team is just scratching the surface of what they can be in the future. As the Spurs continue to show signs of improvement, there's one dream trade target that could emerge for the team heading into the NBA Trade Deadline - and that's De'Aaron Fox. He'd be a great fit next to Victor Wembanyama as he continues to make strides in his game and there's at least an outside chance the Sacramento Kings opt to trade him over the next few months.

All that said, he probably isn't getting moved in this trade season. One other realistic trade target that the Spurs can pursue is Collin Sexton. A player the Utah Jazz would probably be open to moving on from, the Spurs could be a natural landing spot for the guard. He could help give this team an added dimension in the backcourt and would theoretically fit as a supporting contributor next to Wemby over the next few seasons.

Toronto Raptors

Dream trade target: Jalen Johnson

Realistic trade target: Patrick Williams

The Toronto Raptors have shown some signs of potential this year even though they're on pace to win fewer than 20 games this season. However, that doesn't mean the team should be aggressive in hopes of improving the roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. If the Raptors wanted to tangibly improve the roster, there is a path toward accomplishing that. One ideal or dream trade target that could emerge for the Raptors is Jalen Johnson. As a player who is rising as one of the best two-way threats in the league, Johnson would be an excellent addition for the young Raptors.

Of course, the Atlanta Hawks probably wouldn't be all that willing to trade Johnson. Especially considering that he probably hasn't hit his ceiling as a player just yet. One other player the Raptors could pivot to that would be a much more realistic option is Patrick Williams. As a player who has struggled to properly develop in Chicago, Williams could be a young player on Toronto's radar heading into the trade deadline.