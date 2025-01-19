NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Brooklyn Nets

Dream trade target: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Realistic trade target: Jonathan Kuminga

With how the Brooklyn Nets have operated over the last few months, it's pretty clear that this team is pivoting toward a complete rebuilding of their roster. However, if there is one player the Nets would be willing to eject on that plan for, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. That much has been revealed or speculated about recently. That's why I'd suggest that Giannis should be considered a dream trade deadline target for the Nets. But I am pretty sure we can all see why this is quite an unlikely scenario.

On the flip side, one realistic trade target for the Nets heading into the deadline is Jonathan Kuminga. Brooklyn should be willing to take a gamble on a player who probably still hasn't hit his ceiling as a player. With some star potential, it would be interesting to see what Kuminga could do with a fresh opportunity. With as many assets as the Nets have, there's a strong argument to be made that they could pry Kuminga away from the Golden State Warriors despite their hesitance to trade him.

Charlotte Hornets

Dream trade target: Bennedict Mathurin

Realistic trade target: Cam Thomas

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it's tough to identify a dream trade target for a team like the Charlotte Hornets. This is a team that is still trying to establish a foundation for the future and attempting to find a natural trade target that would fit could be complicated. However, if there's one young player who could be a good fit next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller heading into the future, I'd offer up Bennedict Mathurin as a candidate. It may be too early for the Indiana Pacers to trade Mathurin, but it's certainly something to keep a close eye on.

Even if there is a slim chance that the Pacers would want to trade Mathurin, it has to be considered a pipe dream either way. One other realistic trade target that could arise for the Hornets is Cam Thomas. As a player whose future is still very much up in the air, Thomas could find a new home with the Hornets. The argument could be made that the Hornets could wait to try and sign him during the offseason but getting him before he hits restricted free agency would give this team some added control over his future.