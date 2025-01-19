NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Chicago Bulls

Dream trade target: Zion Williamson

Realistic trade target: Collin Sexton

As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, there's no confusion about what the goal for the Chicago Bulls will be - trading Zach LaVine. But on the other hand, one dream target that could emerge for the team is Zion Williamson. As a player who could potentially transform the franchise, Zion could be a fit for the Bulls on multiple fronts. Add in the fact that the Bulls don't appear they want to pivot toward a complete rebuilding of the roster and it would make sense for Chicago to pursue an established star (who may be a bit disgruntled) like Zion.

To be quite honest, I'm not sure how realistic it would be for the Bulls to strike a deal for Zion. One player that the team could end up targeting instead is Collin Sexton. If the Bulls want to remain competitive even while retooling on the fly, Sexton could be a natural fit. His future with the Utah Jazz is very much up in the air and the Bulls could offer him a fresh start that he may need at this point in his career.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dream trade target: Jerami Grant

Realistic trade target: Cam Johnson

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently playing like the best team in the NBA. Despite their excellent play to start out the year, it does feel as if this team could still be missing one piece of their championship puzzle. One potential dream target that could emerge for the Cavaliers is a player like Jerami Grant. As an experienced veteran with plenty of versatility, he could be a player that Cleveland could potentially view as a dream trade deadline target. However, I'm not sure how much the Cavs are willing to invest in him considering their set starting 5.

Another player that could be considered a much more realistic of a target for the Cavs heading into the trade deadline is Cam Johnson. They've already been linked to Johnson and he could easily be considered a great fit for the team. He could start at the small forward position and immediately help this team emerge as one of the most talented starting 5s. If the Cavs are looking to make a splash move at the deadline, Johnson could be their man.