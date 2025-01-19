NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Detroit Pistons

Dream trade target: Devin Booker

Realistic trade target: Zach LaVine

The Detroit Pistons have taken an important step forward in their development as a team this season and the future is looking bright. However, there's no question that if this team is going to end up taking another step forward in their progression in the Eastern Conference moving forward, they're still going to need to add a star player next to Cade Cunningham. One dream trade target for the team would be Devin Booker. However, I find it hard to believe that the Phoenix Suns, as much turmoil they may be in, would want to trade Booker of all players.

But if the Pistons did want to make a splash trade that would be considered realistic heading into this year's trade deadline, Zach LaVine is just sitting there for the taking. Even though there would be some natural hesitation to the idea of LaVine, he could be a natural help for a team that is looking for a veteran presence that could help fill the void after losing Jaden Ivey. The Pistons are probably one of the few teams that should be willing to take a gamble on LaVine.

Golden State Warriors

Dream trade target: Kevin Durant

Realistic trade target: Kyle Kuzma

After a pretty hot start to the season, the Golden State Warriors have been pretty average over the past two months of the season. If the Warriors want to snap out of their recent funk, making a bold move at the trade deadline is probably the way to go. In an ideal world, the Warriors would be able to trade for Kevin Durant. However, as the Phoenix Suns look to be big buyers at the trade deadline, I can't imagine they would want to send KD to the Warriors. If there's one realistic target for the Warriors, it's probably Kyle Kuzma.

I'm not sure if trading for Kuzma would make the Warriors a legitimate contender in the Western Conference but he'd certainly be an upgrade for the team. He would help take some of the offensive pressure off the shoulders of Steph Curry and could be another body the team could use in the frontcourt. Ultimately, I could see the Warriors shying away from such a move that doesn't automatically place them in the contender talk. I don't know if a trade of Kuzma would accomplish that for Golden State.