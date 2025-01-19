NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Houston Rockets

Dream trade target: Devin Booker

Realistic trade target: Jimmy Butler

Through the first half of the season, the Houston Rockets have the look of a team that is ready to make some noise in the postseason. However, if history is any indication, there's a very good chance this team is going to need to add a veteran difference-maker at the trade deadline if they're going to emerge as a true championship contender. The Rockets simply don't have the experience or firepower to theoretically keep up with many of the other contenders in the Western Conference.

One dream trade target for the Rockets heading into the trade deadline is Devin Booker. However, with the Phoenix Suns looking to make a run back up the West standings in the second half of the season, I find it highly unlikely for them to make such a move. A much more realistic trade target for the Rockets heading into the deadline is Jimmy Butler. He's from the area and the Rockets could have the trade assets that would be appealing to the Miami Heat. The only real questions are whether Houston would want to bring Jimmy (and his supposed baggage) into the locker room at this point in the season and whether Jimmy would even want to play in Houston.

Indiana Pacers

Dream trade target: Paul George

Realistic trade target: Cam Johnson

The Indiana Pacers have effectively shaken off their slow start to the year and are beginning to trend up the Eastern Conference standings. However, even though the Pacers have looked much better of late, this is still the team that from a talent perspective, still lacks the necessary horses to keep pace with the likes of the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. If the Pacers are going to emerge as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference when the playoffs roll around, it's assumed that they're probably going to have to make one splash move at the NBA trade deadline.

And in an ideal world, I could envision the Pacers going after an old face like Paul George. Whether the Philadelphia 76ers will be in a position to shop him on the market remains to be seen, though I do have my doubts. A much more realistic trade target that the Pacers should have heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is Cameron Johnson. The big question I'd have for Indiana is whether this move would help them make a true contender or not. It's quite a risky move for a team that may need much more than this sole acquisition.