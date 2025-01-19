NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

LA Clippers

Dream trade target: Jerami Grant

Realistic trade target: John Collins

The LA Clippers have done a great job of putting themselves in a position to make some noise in what has to be described as a wide-open Western Conference. I'm not sure if they have the talent on their roster currently to put themselves in the title conversation but this is a team that could be a move away from being a huge headache when the postseason rolls around. One potential dream target that could emerge for the Clippers is Jerami Grant. With a need in the frontcourt and on the wing, Grant would be a great fit for the Clippers.

However, I'm not sure if the Clippers have the assets that the Portland Trail Blazers would be seeking in a potential deal. That leads me to a more realistic potential trade target for the Clippers - and that could be John Collins. Looking for a dynamic offensive threat on the offensive end of the floor, there's reason to believe that Collins could be a fit for the Clippers. Would LA actually pull the trigger? That remains to be seen but it's a fun idea to think about.

Los Angeles Lakers

Dream trade target: Trae Young

Realistic trade target: Collin Sexton

The Los Angeles Lakers are lurking as a potentially dangerous team in the Western Conference heading into the second half of the season. However, if that is going to end up being the case, they're probably going to have to make some sort of splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline. In a dream scenario, Trae Young would be a perfect fit for what the team needs next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Even though Young isn't having a great offensive season from an efficiency perspective, he has been arguably the best playmaker in the league this year.

But considering where things stand at the moment, I'd be pretty surprised if the Atlanta Hawks made Young available at the trade deadline. A much more realistic trade deadline target for the Lakers could be Collin Sexton. He may not be the playmaker that Young is, but he's a capable starting guard that could benefit the Lakers as they look to make a move up the West standings during the stretch run.