NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Dream, 1 realistic deadline target for all 30 teams

Milwaukee Bucks

Dream trade target: Jimmy Butler

Realistic trade target: Robert Williams III

Even though the Milwaukee Bucks have begun to play better of late, this is still a team that most believe to be a move or two away from emerging as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. While it could be difficult to envision a big move coming from the Bucks, there is one dream target that could be on the table - that's a move for Jimmy Butler. In a perfect world, the Bucks would be able to acquire Jimmy as a half-season rental in an attempt to maximize their current championship window.

But with the way the Miami Heat are operating and the fact that Jimmy may not want to play in Milwaukee, there's probably a small chance of this happening. If the Bucks do miss out on Jimmy, which is probably going to be the case, there's another more realistic target the Bucks could have heading into the deadline - and it's Robert Williams III. With a need in the frontcourt, Williams could offer some much-needed depth to Milwaukee's roster. Williams could also offer the team with a plan after Brook Lopez.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Dream trade target: Jerami Grant

Realistic trade target: Collin Sexton

It's been a pretty up-and-down season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. At this point, there may not even be a move available to them that would go a long way in helping the team salvage the season. However, with the likelihood of Julius Randle and the team probably parting ways in the not-so-distant future, I believe a player like Jerami Grant could emerge as a semi-dream trade deadline target. He could be a great fit next to Anthony Edwards and give this team an added element that Randle, for as good as he is, doesn't offer the team.

But that doesn't seem all that realistic as long as Randle remains on the roster. But aside from that, this team could use some help in the backcourt - especially as Mike Conley continues to be run down by Father Time. Because of that, one realistic trade target for the team heading into the deadline could be Collin Sexton. He would be a great fit next to Edwards and could give this team a two-year window for a player who could help push this team forward.