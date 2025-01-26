NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Oklahoma City Thunder

Aggressive trade target: Cam Johnson

Much like the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder have all the pieces in place to compete for an NBA Championship this season. Or, at least that's what it appears midway through the regular season. The argument can be made that this is the time, more than ever, for the Thunder to go all in on a move ahead of the trade deadline. Whether or not that will end up happening remains to be seen. However, there's no question that the Thunder have a golden opportunity on their hands.

While it's natural for the team to want to see how this season ends up playing out, there's an equally strong argument to suggest that it would be wise to make one more addition to their roster ahead of the final stretch. If that does end up being the case for the Thunder, one potential target that could make a ton of sense for the team is Cameron Johnson. As one of the biggest names on the trade block, Johnson would be a huge in-season upgrade for the team and he'd certainly help improve this team's overall chances of winning a championship.

Orlando Magic

Aggressive trade target: Bruce Brown

Compared to last season, the Orlando Magic have taken a slight step back in the standings. It may not be complete panic time for the Magic, especially considering how much injuries hurt this team during the first half of the season, but I'd strongly consider making an aggressive move at the NBA Trade Deadline if I were them. Whether or not they will agree with that remains to be seen but if Orlando does want to reemerge as a dangerous dark horse in the East, they may need some reinforcements.

One player that the team could end up targeting that would qualify as an aggressive move is Bruce Brown. Even though he's been somewhat of an afterthought in this current trade cycle, there's reason to believe that he could be a solid upgrade for a young team like the Magic. He would bring some much-needed veteran experience and guidance while also offering Orlando some appreciated depth to the backcourt. If the Magic are serious about salvaging their season, targeting a player like Brown could be the move at the trade deadline.