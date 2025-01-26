NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Portland Trail Blazers

Aggressive trade target: Brandon Ingram

I'm not entirely sure what the plan is moving forward for the Portland Trail Blazers but I don't think this team has much of an interest in heading down a complete rebuild anytime soon. Sure, their young core has left a bit to be desired of late but I still believe the Blazers would much rather compete for a playoff spot than tear apart their roster at this point. Because of that, I do believe there's a chance that trading for a player like Brandon Ingram could make at least some sense for the team.

If the Blazers want to be competitive, Ingram could make sense. Portland is one team that could theoretically afford Ingram and make the argument for the long-term fit. If the Blazers are looking to improve drastically next season, Ingram could play a big part in that. The Blazers could look to trade Jerami Grant to a third team and send some draft compensation to New Orleans as part of the deal for Ingram. It's a deal that probably no one would see coming but also one that makes at least some sense for the retooling Blazers.

Sacramento Kings

Aggressive trade target: Kyle Kuzma

The Sacramento Kings may have managed to avoid disaster by the mid-season coaching change but the argument could still be made that this is a team that has plenty of work to do if they want to dig themselves out of the bottom of the West standings in the playoff picture. Even though the Kings have played better of late, there's reason to believe that they'll have to make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline if they're going to solidify themselves as a true playoff threat in the West. Even then, it's far from a guarantee.

But if the Kings did want to make an aggressive move, I'd have to imagine that a player like Kyle Kuzma is going to be on their radar. The Kings could use a player to give their offense an added boost down the stretch and Kuzma has been a player that has been on the team's radar before. If the Washington Wizards don't have a crazy asking price for Kuzma, there's a chance this is one of those "out of the blue" deals that come together just before the final buzzer on February 6.