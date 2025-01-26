NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

San Antonio Spurs

Aggressive trade target: Trae Young

Even though the San Antonio Spurs currently sit outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings, this is still a team that should be considered on the rise. The playoffs may have to wait another year but there's reason to believe that this team is on the verge of something special - and that's not just because of Victor Wembanyama. Sure, he's a big part of their positive outlook but there is so much more for the Spurs to be excited about beyond their new face of the franchise.

One of those reasons is the flexibility that the team currently has to make a big move via trade. If the Spurs wanted to, they could probably pull off one at this year's NBA Trade Deadline. In fact, I'd suggest that if there's one aggressive move the Spurs should pursue over the next two weeks, it's a move for Trae Young. Would the Atlanta Hawks move him? Who knows. However, the Spurs have the assets where they could make a phone call and the Hawks wouldn't hang up. Can you imagine the playmaking ability of Young alongside Wemby? Unreal.

Toronto Raptors

Aggressive trade target: Zach LaVine

The Toronto Raptors have had a pretty deflating season so far this year. With hopes that they could potentially emerge as a dark horse threat to make the postseason in the Eastern Conference, this is a team that has left much to be desired. Even though they continue to have a solid young core, there's reason to believe that they could benefit from having a veteran star on their roster. If the Raptors want to show some aggressiveness heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there's one player who would make a ton of sense - and that's Zach LaVine.

LaVine could help stabilize the team's starting 5 as their young core continues to develop in the shadows. With only two years remaining on his contract after this season, this could be the perfect window that Toronto's young core needs before they truly begin to play up to their potential. The addition of LaVine could help this team become even more competitive in the time being while also potentially emerging as a postseason team as soon as next season.