NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Utah Jazz

Aggressive trade target: Brandon Ingram

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Utah Jazz are going to be pretty strong sellers. However, I'd argue that the team should be looking for ways to strengthen the roster around Lauri Markkanen. The best way to do that is by finding a supporting star that could help him elevate this team in the Western Conference next season. While that could prove to be easier said than done, there is one star player on the trade block that could make a ton of sense for the Jazz. That's Brandon Ingram. And if the Jazz wanted to be aggressive, this would certainly be the move to make.

Ingram fits the timeline of Markkanen and could be an intriguing running mate for him on the wing. The Jazz are one of the few teams in the league that could theoretically afford to pay Ingram and if they're serious about trying to build a competitive team around Markkanen, this type of move wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. I'm not sure if the Jazz would make such a move considering they seem more focused on trying to trade off some of their more veteran players but it's certainly something the front office should at least consider.

Washington Wizards

Aggressive trade target: Patrick Williams

The Washington Wizards have been as bad as most expected them to be heading into this season. As the NBA Trade Deadline approaches, it's hard to envision how things are going to change all that much but if they wanted to make an aggressive move, I would argue they should look at some of the more overwhelming young players in the league. One player that quickly comes to mind is Patrick Williams. As a player who has left much to be desired during his time with the Chicago Bulls, he could be worth the gamble for Washington.

Williams probably needs a change of scenery at this point in his career and just because he struggled with the Bulls doesn't necessarily mean he will in Washington. There's at least an outside chance that Williams just needs a fresh start to help him jump-start his career again. Maybe the Wizards are that spot for the young wing. If Washington wanted to make a noteworthy move at the trade deadline, Williams could be their target.