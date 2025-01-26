NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Dallas Mavericks

Aggressive trade target: Bruce Brown

Over the last couple of months of the season, there hasn't been a team that has been decimated more by injuries than the Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Dereck Lively II have all missed time due to injuries of late. As this team prepares for the final stretch before the playoffs, this is a team that almost has to make some sort of bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline if they want to reemerge as a legit threat in the Western Conference. One potential aggressive target that could pique the interest of the Mavs is Bruce Brown.

Dallas would be making the gamble that Lively would be back for the postseason. That's no guarantee but it's a risk the team would have to live with under this scenario. Under that assumption, the team could look to solidify their backcourt/wing depth with the addition of Brown, who would help fill the need for a versatile defender with a proven track record. He's played a big role on a championship contender in the past and there's reason to believe he could help do the same for Dallas now.

Denver Nuggets

Aggressive trade target: Brandon Ingram

For as much doom and gloom as was being preached about the Denver Nuggets a couple of months ago, this is a team that remains just a couple of games out of the second seed in the Western Conference standings. At this point, it would be somewhat foolish for the team to completely reshuffle their championship core. However, if that's something they would want to do, there is a pathway toward making that happen - it all revolves around trading Michael Porter Jr.

If the Nuggets would want to go down that path, there's reason to believe that an offensive-minded player like Brandon Ingram could make some sense as a potential target at the NBA Trade Deadline. Ingram is in the final year of his contract and would help give the Nuggets added flexibility after this season. Ingram would also give Denver a high-level offensive player who would take significant pressure off the shoulders of Nikola Jokic on that end of the floor. At the very least, it's something to consider if the Nuggets are deadset on making a splash move at the deadline.