NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Detroit Pistons

Aggressive trade target: Zach LaVine

The Detroit Pistons continue to be one of the bigger surprises in the Eastern Conference and are currently sitting as a top 6 team in the standings. If the team is going to hold on to such a spot over the second half of the season, there's an argument to be made that the team will need to make a splash move ahead of the trade deadline - especially if they believe the loss of Jaden Ivey will eventually catch up to them down the stretch.

While there are certainly a couple of small moves the team can make over the course of the next two weeks, there is also one aggressive move that could make some sense. And that's a move for Zach LaVine. The team has been linked to LaVine before and there's reason to believe he could help the team make that final push toward the postseason during the stretch run. LaVine fits a lot of what the Pistons may need on the offensive end of the floor and he certainly brings an added level of experience as well.

Golden State Warriors

Aggressive trade target: Jimmy Butler

It's been thoroughly reported over the last couple of weeks that the Golden State Warriors are probably not going to make a big move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. It's somewhat unfortunate because if the Warriors wanted to make an aggressive move, they certainly have the assets to get something done. At least for now, that's not going to be the expectation for this team over the final two weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline. However, if something did shift for the team, there is one aggressive move that could just be sitting for them.

If the Warriors shifted their approach heading into the trade deadline, Jimmy Butler is one aggressive trade target that would make a ton of sense for the Warriors. He's a player who would fit the team's timeline with Steph Curry and a star player who could help the team emerge as a contender once again in the Western Conference. Would a Steph-Jimmy duo be enough to lead this team to a title this season? Who knows but it would bring an added level of interest to the Warriors heading into the second half of the year.