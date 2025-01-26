NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Houston Rockets

Aggressive trade target: De'Aaron Fox

At this point, the Houston Rockets are for real. Sure, they're young and inexperienced but this is a team that could make some noise in the postseason if they can make the right move at the NBA Trade Deadline. In an ideal world, the Rockets would be able to secure a veteran star with playoff experience for the stretch run. However, that right target may not be available at this year's trade deadline. If the Rockets truly wanted to make an aggressive player at the trade deadline, one natural target that could emerge for the team is De'Aaron Fox.

In many ways, Fox makes a ton of sense for the Rockets. They could use a lead guard that fits the team's timeline better than Fred VanVleet and the Sacramento Kings could be inching their way to a potential retooling of their supporting cast - not to mention there are real questions about Fox's future with the team. He has just one year remaining on his contract after this season and there's no guarantee he's going to re-sign in Sacramento. The Rockets could throw a huge offer on the table at the deadline to try and lure Fox away from the Kings.

Indiana Pacers

Aggressive trade target: Cam Johnson

Over the last few weeks of the season, the Indiana Pacers have been one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference. Just when it seemed as if this was going to turn into a lost year for the Pacers, they've managed to completely change the narrative of their season. At the midway point of the season, Indiana is currently sitting as the 5th seed in the conference but could make a move into the top 4 if they play their cards right in the second half of the season. One way the Pacers could help themselves is by making a needle-moving move at the trade deadline.

Cam Johnson could fit the bill as a player who the Pacers could take a flier on at the trade deadline. He fits what they need on the wing and the Pacers theoretically have the assets to get a deal done. Whether they'd be willing to go all-in on a potential move remains to be seen. But if the Pacers did feel they have a need on the wing and would be willing to part ways with what the Brooklyn Nets are asking for, which is admittedly high, perhaps we could see a deal come to fruition at the deadline.