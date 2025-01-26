NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

LA Clippers

Aggressive trade target: John Collins

The LA Clippers did a great job of surviving without Kawhi Leonard to start out the year but even now that he's back, this is a team that could very much be in need of making a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline to help spark them heading into the second half of the season. I'm not sure exactly how the Clippers are going to operate at the trade deadline but if they did want to be aggressive, it would be nice for this team to add some firepower to the frontcourt. One player who could be in play for the team is John Collins.

Collins has quietly had a huge bounce-back season for the Utah Jazz. Averaging 18 points and eight rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range, he's a player who could be a natural asset for the Clippers in the frontcourt. If LA is truly willing to take a flier on a high-ceiling player at the trade deadline, Collins could be one target on their shortlist. Again, I'm not sure how aggressive the Clippers are willing to be but this could be an option for the team.

Los Angeles Lakers

Aggressive trade target: Anfernee Simons

Even though it's easy to diminish what the Los Angeles Lakers have been so far this season, they're just three games out of a top-4 seed in the Western Conference standings. There's reason to believe that they could be one bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline away from emerging as a true dark horse threat heading into the postseason. Making the right move at the trade deadline could prove to be tricky for the team, especially considering the hesitance that this front office has in burning all their assets in one lone move.

However, if the Lakers did want to be extremely aggressive heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, they could target an offensive guard like Anfernee Simons. The Lakers could use some depth in the backcourt and Simons is one of the most underrated guards in the league. Many have discussed the Lakers' need for a center but I'd argue they would be better off targeting a guard who could move the needle for the team. Simons could end up being one potential target to keep a close eye on heading into the trade deadline.