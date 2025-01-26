NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Extremely aggressive deadline target for all 30 teams

Milwaukee Bucks

Aggressive trade target: Jimmy Butler

Just three games back of the second seed (in the loss column) in the Eastern Conference, there's a chance that the Milwaukee Bucks have not yet peaked on how dangerous they can be this season. If the Bucks want to put their best foot forward heading into the second half of the year, it would be smart for the team to explore the possibility of making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. If the Bucks did want to make a huge move, there is one potential target that could be realistic for the team - Jimmy Butler.

Even though most of the noise surrounding Jimmy has revolved around the Phoenix Suns, there's reason to believe that the Bucks could be a dark horse landing spot for the All-Star forward. Jimmy would be a strong fit next to Damian Lillard and he would certainly help take some of the pressure off Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Bucks want to go all-in on a potential move at the deadline, Jimmy could be the way to go.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Aggressive trade target: Dejounte Murray

For those who have seen what Karl-Anthony Towns has been able to accomplish during his time with the New York Knicks this season, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken a pretty sizable step back so far this season. Even though there may not be a natural move the Wolves can make to help them reemerge as a contender in the Western Conference, there are certainly a few targets that could help them start to right the ship during the second half of the season.

One aggressive target that the Wolves can have at this year's NBA Trade Deadline is Dejounte Murray. The team has a huge need in the backcourt and there's reason to believe that the New Orleans Pelicans would be at least somewhat open to trading Murray with how their season has turned out. If that does end up happening, the Wolves could be a natural suitor. Anthony Edwards could use help in the backcourt and Murray could offer Minnesota a lot of what they're missing at the position at the moment.