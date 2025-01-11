NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring 1 huge problem each team must attempt to solve ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Officially less than a month away, the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline will give every team in the league a great opportunity to add or subtract from their roster for likely the last time before the NBA offseason. In many ways, this could be viewed as the last clear chance that every front office will have to solve some of their roster issues before the end of the season. As we inch closer to the deadline, we explore one huge problem that each team should attempt to solve ahead of this year's NBA Trade Deadline.

Atlanta Hawks

1 Problem: Moving on from the right veterans

At this point, it would be extremely surprising to see the Atlanta Hawks emerge as huge sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline. They're currently right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoffs race and, instead of being huge sellers, I'd imagine they're going to carefully explore the trade market for smart moves - either way. One big problem that the Hawks currently have on their hands is whether or not to trade some veterans on their roster.

As a team that is probably in the midst of a slight retooling of their roster, there are a few veterans that don't fit the team's timeline anymore. Figuring out which veterans those are could prove to be a difficult task for a team that is also trying to position themselves for a strong push toward the postseason. As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, that's a great opportunity that the Hawks will have.

Boston Celtics

1 Problem: The Celtics need frontcourt depth

Even though the Boston Celtics were able to get away with their limited depth last year as they cruised their way to an NBA Championship, I'm not sure if they're going to have such an easy path this year if they're going to repeat as champions. The Eastern Conference is much better than it was a year ago and the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the West, look as strong as any other team in the league. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Celtics could use some frontcourt depth for the stretch run.

Whether it's a versatile wing or a natural center, it's clear that Boston needs to load up as they attempt to repeat as champions. Generally speaking, winning the second title is almost more difficult than winning the first. Because of their lack of financial flexibility, I'm not sure if the Celtics will have many options at the deadline. But their potential issues are pretty clear as we close in on the midway point of the season.