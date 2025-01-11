NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

New Orleans Pelicans

1 Problem: Sort out Brandon Ingram's future

The New Orleans Pelicans have the second-worst record in the league and while much of that can be attributed to injuries, this is a roster that is likely going to undergo some retooling before the start of next season. At least for now, the biggest problem that the Pelicans are currently facing with the NBA Trade Deadline around the corner revolves around Brandon Ingram's future. It's certainly one of the most complicated issues the Pelicans are currently facing and one that needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later.

If New Orleans allows the trade deadline to come and go without an Ingram trade, that means they're either going to re-sign him or lose him for nothing in free agency. With the way things are trending, that could be viewed as an overall lose-lose for this team. I can't imagine the front office is comfortable with how this team has grown over the last couple of seasons. If anything, they've taken steps back in their progression as a franchise. The Pelicans have to make some tough decisions over the next few weeks and Ingram's future might be the biggest problem they may have to solve.

New York Knicks

1 Problem: Find depth for the stretch run

With how the New York Knicks have continued to play over the last couple of months of the season, I don't think there are many who would argue against the fact that this team is a pretty legitimate championship contender in the Eastern Conference. When the NBA Playoffs roll around, the Knicks are going to be a team that not many other contenders are going to want to face off against in a seven-game series. However, if the Knicks are going to live up to their potential and make a deep run in the postseason, there has to be some solidifying of their overall depth.

The argument could be made that heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a problem that the Knicks will have to correct in both the backcourt and frontcourt. Whether the Knicks can figure out a way to add to their depth before the stretch run could be the difference in how realistic of a contender this team can truly be once the important games begin. In theory, there is a lot to like about New York's chances to win it all but it does seem as if they may not have the necessary depth this season to make such a run.