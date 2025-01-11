NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

Oklahoma City Thunder

1 Problem: Find 1 missing championship piece

Through roughly the first half of this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have clearly been the best team in the Western Conference. As much as was the case during the regular season last year, there is a ton to like about how the Thunder has played this year. Perhaps the most exciting thing about OKC is the fact that they have yet to play 100 percent healthy thus far. The hope is that will change once Chet Holmgren is back in the lineup (which may happen at some point during the second half of the season).

One big question or problem for the team heading into the NBA Trade Deadline revolves around finding that one final missing piece of their championship puzzle. After they faltered in the Western Conference semifinals last season, a deep run in this year's postseason is everything but a sure thing for the Thunder. Does this team need another piece on the wing or perhaps in the frontcourt? That's a question the front office must figure out at some point before the trade deadline comes and goes.

Orlando Magic

1 Problem: Continue to fight for patience

For the majority of this season, the Orlando Magic have had to play relatively undermanned. Because of injuries, we really haven't seen how good a 100 percent healthy Magic team can be. But as time begins to run out on the regular season, I can't help but wonder if the Magic should fight the urge to make an aggressive move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline. Even though the Magic have shown some promising signs early on this season, I do believe this team is still probably another year away from making a real deep run in the postseason.

Because of that, I do believe that the Magic should continue to fight for patience heading into the trade deadline. There's going to be a natural instinct for this team to want to make a big move at the deadline but I do think it would be in their best interest to continue to play the long game and allow their young core to get first, healthy, and then another year of experience before they truly make an all-in move. Orlando should wait a few more months before making their splash move via trade.