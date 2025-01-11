NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

Chicago Bulls

1 Problem: Move away from the previous build

The Chicago Bulls have been the subject of many trade rumors over the course of the last couple of seasons. However, when push comes to shove, the only real move that the team has made included a swap of Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. Even then, that move has left at least some to be desired by the Bulls so far this season. Nevertheless, if there's one big problem this team needs to fix before next month's trade deadline, it's the fact that they still have not successfully moved away from their previous build.

That means it's time to close the door on the likes of Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls aren't going to be able to successfully move on with their team build without getting to a point where they trade these key parts of a previous era. At this point. I'd suggest that it's probably better for the Bulls to cut their losses than to keep them around to find a deal that is closer to the return Chicago is looking for. Their trade value is unlikely to improve and sometimes a team just needs to rip the band-aid off. The Bulls have arrived at that point.

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 Problem: Find 1 final piece for the championship run

For as much as I questioned the viability of this team, even despite their strong start to the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have answered every doubt and passed every test with flying colors over the course of this season. Perhaps something does change between now and the playoffs but the Cavs should probably be considered the favorite to win the 2025 NBA Championship at this point. Question them if you want but the Cavs have signature wins over the likes of Boston, New York, Orlando, and Denver so far this season.

The Cavs are a legitimate championship contender in the Eastern Conference and this could finally be the year where it all comes together for this team. However, if there is one problem that the Cavs should look to address ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, it's probably finding that one final piece for their championship run. Whether it's on the wing or in the frontcourt, you can imagine this team will be looking to solidify their depth before the stretch run. If the Cavs are who we think they are, they have a great chance of winning it all this season. Adding one final piece at the deadline could go a long way in accomplishing that.