NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

Detroit Pistons

1 Problem: Finding a rental to replace Jaden Ivey

Starting out the season 1-5, I'm not sure anyone envisioned that the Detroit Pistons would be sitting in playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference at the midway point of the season. Nevertheless, the Pistons are very much in the race for a playoff spot. Even though they're probably going to have to play their way into the postseason, this is a team that has certainly made some impressive strides forward in their development as a franchise. However, there is one problem that the team is currently facing that could end up derailing their season.

It's the fact that Jaden Ivey was lost for the remainder of the season due to injury. Even though the Pistons have looked fine in the few games without him, I'd imagine their lack of depth is eventually going to catch up with them down the stretch. That's why heading into the trade deadline, it would make sense for the Pistons to find a replacement for Ivey. Even if it is a player that only becomes a rental for the team, adding such a piece at the deadline could be the difference in whether this team makes the playoffs or not.

Golden State Warriors

1 Problem: Finding a star player who will help win now

After a strong start to the season, the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily over the past month and a half. As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly draws near, this is a team that almost has to make a move if they're going to reemerge not only as a contender but even as just a playoff team in the Western Conference. The Warriors are in great danger of falling out of the top 10 in the West standings entirely. If the Warriors want to extend the Stephen Curry championship window, you'd have to expect a big move to be done sooner rather than later.

Of course, there's one big problem with that - there isn't a great star market at the moment. And without the right trade target available on the open market, it doesn't make much sense for the Warriors to make a splash move just for the sake of making a move. But their top-of-the-roster talent level is certainly a problem that the Warriors must figure out how to fix. I'm just not sure it's going to be that simple for them to figure out.