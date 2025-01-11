NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

Houston Rockets

1 Problem: How aggressive should the young Rockets be?

Over the past two seasons, there hasn't been a team that has improved the most than the Houston Rockets. From signing a couple of veteran players to help expedite this team's development to the strides their young core has made, the Rockets are sitting in a pretty strong position as we near the midway point of the season. The Rockets are not just experiencing a hot start; they've been one of the most consistently good teams in the Western Conference so far this season. As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, the one "problem" the Rockets may have on their hands is whether or not now is the time to be aggressive to make another move.

The argument could be made that this is the time for the Rockets to make another big move. However, there's probably going to be some natural hesitance to move on from their young core. And if the Rockets were to make a big move via trade, moving on from one of the team's young players is likely going to have to happen. The Rockets are in the midst of a truly great season. The front office has to figure out whether it can get even better or if this is the time to continue to be patient.

Indiana Pacers

1 Problem: Is now the time to double down on the core?

After a pretty shaky first month and a half of the season, the Indiana Pacers have clearly been a much better team of late. Despite their early-season struggles, this is a team that remains just two games back of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. After the magic that this team showcased in last year's playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals, one big issue that the team may have to figure out is whether or not now is the time to double down on their core.

It may not be that easy of a decision. With how competitive the Eastern Conference is, the Pacers are going to have to prove they can be much better if they're going to have any shot to make any noise in the postseason. The East isn't as wide open as it was last season (aside from the Boston Celtics). It's much better at the top and much more competitive when it comes to those second-tier teams. There are many teams that could be considered to be one move away from championship contention. I'm not sure the Pacers are at that point.