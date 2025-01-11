NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

LA Clippers

1 Problem: Will this be the final run for this core?

With how much this team was being doubted heading into this season, the argument could be made that the LA Clippers have been one of the more surprising teams in the league. Even though they've dropped a few spots in the Western Conference standings of late, the fact that this team was able to remain afloat without Kawhi Leonard is a huge testament to this coaching staff and the supporting cast around James Harden. But the one big problem that the Clippers still very much have is the fact that they need to figure out what the future holds for the team.

More specifically, the Clippers must figure out if this is going to be considered a final run for the core group. Harden could opt out and hit the free agency market again after this season. Even though the Clippers would likely want to keep him, they must decide if that's a path they want to continue to take - especially if this season does end prematurely once again. A rebuild is probably on the horizon for the Clippers. The question is, how close is it legitimately?

Los Angeles Lakers

1 Problem: Is there a realistic trade target to maximize LeBron's final years in the NBA?

For as much doom and gloom as we like to throw on a high-profile team like the Los Angeles Lakers, this is a team that hasn't had that bad of a season thus far. They're just a few games back of the three seed and technically still within shouting distance of the second seed. If Los Angeles can make one more splash move ahead of the trade deadline, there's reason to believe that they could emerge as a dark horse contender heading into the postseason. Of course, that's been the story for the better part of the last couple of years of LeBron James' career in Los Angeles.

At least to me, this continues to be the biggest problem for the Lakers. Heading into the trade deadline, they must figure out if there's a realistic trade target that could help maximize LeBron's final couple of years in the NBA. Something tells me that the move for Dorian Finney-Smith is not the big move that is going to move the needle enough for the team. There has to be another move. If the Lakers aren't able to figure that out, that could end up being the team's biggest mistake of the LeBron era.