NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

Memphis Grizzlies

1 Problem: Find the "something" the team is missing

The Memphis Grizzlies have had an underrated season. They have one of the three best records in the Western Conference and are the best team that no one is talking about at the moment. Whether they'll be able to keep this level of play up throughout the season remains to be seen. However, at least for now, it does appear as if the Grizzlies are going to play a role in who comes out of the Western Conference once the NBA Playoffs roll around. All that said, there's still "something" missing for the team.

They are missing that "something" that puts this team in the championship conversation. I'm not sure if it's a better supporting star player or more production from Ja Morant (to help get the respect from across the league) but something does feel off to the point where I'm not ready to consider this team a legitimate contender in the West. Whether this team could solve this problem before the trade deadline could go a long way in helping their title chances when the push for the playoffs begins.

Miami Heat

1 Problem: Trade Jimmy Butler

Unless you've been living under a rock over the past month, it's pretty clear that there is one big problem that the Miami Heat must figure out by the NBA Trade Deadline - and it revolves around the future of Jimmy Butler. For better or worse, it's pretty clear that Jimmy and the Heat are headed toward a pretty ugly divorce. The big question is, will Miami forcefully trade him before the deadline or are they willing to allow this to become a distraction that leads into the offseason? Either way, it's a pretty big lose-lose for the Heat.

That's why I believe that it's probably in the best interest of both sides for Miami to trade him before the deadline. Whether or not that will end up happening remains to be seen but it's something that the front office has to have on their minds. This is one of those scenarios where the Miami played with fire and got burned (no pun intended). At this point, the Heat needs to take their medicine and find a resolution before this situation gets even worse.