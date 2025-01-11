NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Huge problem each team must attempt to fix at the deadline

Milwaukee Bucks

1 Problem: Find a mid-season boost

After a truly disastrous start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks have looked like a much better team over the last two months. However, even since they've played some improved basketball, this is a team that has continued to leave much to be desired as a possible championship contender in the Eastern Conference. At this point, if the Bucks are going to emerge as a legitimate contender in the East, they almost certainly have to make a splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline. One of the team's biggest problems is that they need to find a mid-season boost heading into the second half of the season.

Originally, the hope was that Khris Middleton could potentially provide that boost for the Bucks. At least for now, it doesn't look like that may end up being the case. That's why one of the biggest problems that Milwaukee needs to figure out heading into the trade deadline is how they're going to find that mid-season spark to help spark the team down the stretch. Could the Bucks find such a player at the trade deadline? It seems like a tall task but that could go a long way in helping the team salvage their championship window.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1 Problem: Is there any salvaging this season?

Coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, there was a belief across the league that the Minnesota Timberwolves were "up next." However, almost all of that hope went out the door when they traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle (and pieces) just before the start of training camp. It was clearly a long-term move for the Wolves but it never made sense for a team that was looking to take another step forward in the Western Conference hierarchy. As many expected, the Wolves have naturally taken a step back this year.

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, one big problem that the Wolves could look to solve revolves around whether or not this season is salvageable. Even though the Wolves are likely going to make the playoffs, it's hard to imagine this team making much noise with how little help Anthony Edwards has supported him. However, if there is a move that could help alter the narrative surrounding this team, it's certainly something the Wolves should strongly consider.