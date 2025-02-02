NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Oklahoma City Thunder

Most likely move: Adding a big

At the moment, it's hard to nitpick the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have not been completely healthy at any point this season, but this is a team that should probably be considered the best team in the NBA (with all due respect to the Cleveland Cavaliers). Heading into the postseason, the Thunder are going to be heavy favorites to win the West. Will they look to make a trade deadline addition to solidify their stance as a strong contender? That remains to be seen. However, it's certainly something to keep an eye out for.

I can't envision the Thunder are going to make a blockbuster move at the deadline but I can absolutely see them making a small addition to their frontcourt. Getting some insurance as they continue to way for the return of Chet Holmgren should do the team good as they prepare for what could possibly be their championship run in the West.

Orlando Magic

Most likely move: Trading for a guard

Struck by injuries to begin the year, the Orlando Magic have struggled to find their footing through the first half of this season. Even though the Magic are now healthy, this is still a team that has left a bit to be desired after the way they closed last year. The hope is that they'll be able to recover at some point down the stretch, but that is far from a guarantee. Maybe a move at the NBA Trade Deadline will help the Magic boost themselves up the East standings? Finding the right move could prove to be difficult.

However, if there's one move the Magic is likely to make ahead of the trade deadline, it's probably for a guard to help stabilize the backcourt. At this point, you have to trust Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are going to figure things out. If the Magic can get a boost to their backcourt, they could truly be on their way toward emerging as a problem in the East once again.