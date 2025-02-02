NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Philadelphia 76ers

Most likely move: Trading Guerschon Yabusele

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to try to salvage their season, it will be interesting to see how they approach the NBA Trade Deadline. It's hard to see how they can be that aggressive without much financial flexibility. And that's where the problem lies for the team. Since they can't really make a win-now move, do the Sixers use this "lost" season to sell off a piece or two of their roster? It has to be an option for the team heading into the trade deadline.

One player to keep a close eye on is Guerschon Yabusele. He's been great for the Sixers so far this season and was signed to just a one-year deal during the offseason. There's no guarantee he'll be back next season and if the Sixers did want to cash in on their investment, there's an argument to be made that he could be a player on the move over the next few days. But, again, this is a move that would hurt the team's hopes of reemerging as a playoff threat once again.

Phoenix Suns

Most likely move: Trading for Jimmy Butler

Over the last couple of months, if there's been one certainty around the league, it's the fact that the Phoenix Suns very much covet Jimmy Butler. As soon as it was reported that the Miami Heat were open to trading Jimmy, the Suns naturally emerged as a potential landing spot for the All-Star forward. As the story has evolved, it's not just the Suns that want Jimmy. Jimmy also very much wants to be traded to the Suns. Whether that will end up happening remains to be seen, but it's pretty obvious how both sides want this to end.

If I had to make a prediction on the most likely move that the Suns end up making ahead of the trade deadline, I'd say that it probably revolves around trading for Jimmy. Without much flexibility to do much else, the argument could be made that the Suns' entire trade deadline hopes revolve around acquiring Jimmy from the Heat. For a team that certainly needs a boost heading into the final stretch run before the postseason, Jimmy would be an excellent addition to the team.