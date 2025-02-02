NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Portland Trail Blazers

Most likely move: Trading Robert Williams III

As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to sort out their future, I can't imagine this team is going to make a huge move at the NBA Trade Deadline. The Blazers are at that point where they have to make a decision forward and I'm not quite sure how they're going to proceed forward. I could absolutely see this team make a huge move at the deadline but, at the same time, I could also see them sitting it out entirely. If I had to make a prediction, I'd say that there's a better chance the Blazers end up making a small move at the deadline.

Jerami Grant could - and probably should - be a viable trade candidate for playoff teams across the league but something tells me the Blazers aren't 100 percent ready to move on from him. That leaves me to predict that Robert Williams III ends up being the player most likely on the move over the next few days. If he can sell teams on his health, there's no reason why he shouldn't be a popular trade candidate for any team that needs a boost in the frontcourt.

Sacramento Kings

Most likely move: Trading De'Aaron Fox

In the last week, there's plenty that has changed for the Sacramento Kings. As they had begun playing better after firing head coach Mike Brown, there was a growing belief around the league that they would be in play to make a win-now move at the NBA Trade Deadline. I'm not sure if that's still the case considering that De'Aaron Fox has made it quite clear he doesn't play on signing a long-term extension with the team. With just one year left on his contract, the Kings may need to work quickly to move Fox in an attempt to maximize his trade value.

And if the recent whispers are any indication, there's a pretty good chance that Fox will end up getting traded ahead of the deadline. That's why I believe the most likely move that the Kings could end up making over the next few days involves trading Fox. I'm not sure if I would advise Sacramento to trade Fox this quickly but there could be some desire in the front office to simply cut ties now. If that does end up happening, you'd have to imagine the Spurs are in the best position to acquire Fox from the Kings.