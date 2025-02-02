NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

San Antonio Spurs

Most likely move: Trading for De'Aaron Fox

As the De'Aaron Fox news hit the public, it's almost as if it has become a foregone conclusion that the San Antonio Spurs are going to trade for him. Fox reportedly wants to team up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio and the Spurs have interest and certainly have the assets that it will take to get a deal done. It's not that outrageous to envision the Spurs trading for Fox ahead of the trade deadline. In fact, with all the smoke surrounding the possibility, I'd imagine this is probably the most likely move for the Spurs.

If the Spurs are able to make a move for Fox, the big question is whether or not Stephon Castle will be involved. In fact, that could end up being a sticking point in negotiations between the two teams. If the Spurs aren't able to pull off a move for Fox ahead of the trade deadline, I can't imagine the Spurs will pursue many other options. As they try to sneak into the playoffs, I wouldn't imagine San Antonio trading any of the established veterans currently on their roster. If the Spurs don't swing a move for Fox now, they are probably going to wait to make a move until the offseason.

Toronto Raptors

Most likely move: Trading Bruce Brown

Over the last week, there have been whispers that the Toronto Raptors could end up making a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline. The Raptors have been linked to Brandon Ingram of all players recently. Whether that will play out remains to be seen. However, if there's one thing we know about the Raptors, it's that the front office is as unpredictable as it gets. I mention that to point out that could very much be a possibility for the team heading into the trade deadline. I also don't think it's all that likely.

Could it happen? Absolutely. However, the most likely move that I could envision the Raptors making over the next few days probably involves trading Bruce Brown. And, if I had to guess, I'd say that if the Raptors are able to pull off this move, it's probably a bigger deal. Look for Toronto to possibly jump into the fray of a Jimmy Butler or Zach LaVine deal if one gets done via a multiple of teams. Brown is in the final year of his contract and probably doesn't make sense to re-sign with Toronto.