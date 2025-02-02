NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Utah Jazz

Most likely move: Trading John Collins

On paper, the Utah Jazz should be considered one of the biggest sellers heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. However, at this point, I can't imagine this is a team that is going to make a ton of noise over the next few days. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Jazz play the role of a facilitator but if they did move forward with trading one of their veterans leading up to the deadline, I'd lean toward the team moving on from John Collins. As a player who's having a strong bounce-back year, it would make sense for the Jazz to take advantage of his current trade value - especially considering that he has a player option for next season.

Any team that is looking for a stretch-big that could offer flexibility to their frontline should be looking in the direction of Collins. If it wasn't for that $26 million player option for next season, I'd imagine there'd be a much stronger market for him than there currently is at the moment. That said, I still believe there's a chance that one team could take a flier on a player who has shown All-Star potential in the past.

Washington Wizards

Most likely move: Facilitating in a big move

On pace to finish with one of the worst records in NBA history, I can't imagine there's much hope for the Washington Wizards heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Could they trade a player like Malcolm Brogdon and/or Kyle Kuzma? Absolutely. However, I believe there's a better move that the Wizards will end up being a huge facilitator in a blockbuster move. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw the Wizards pop up as a part of a Jimmy Butler or De'Aaron Fox deal over the next few days. As any rebuilding team should, the Wizards may be open to absorbing salary in exchange for future draft compensation.

As the Wizards continue to tear down their roster, this is a team that may not be much of a player at the deadline. I don't believe there's enough smoke surrounding a potential trade of any of the veterans on their roster, perhaps with the exception of Jonas Valanciuas. But even the whispers on that front have suddenly quieted a bit. The Wizards could absolutely end up making a move at the trade deadline; I just don't feel confident in that at all right now.