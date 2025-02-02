NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Brooklyn Nets

Most likely move: Trading Cameron Johnson

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the few teams in the league that have already made a couple of moves before the NBA Trade Deadline season. Earlier in the year, the Nets traded Dennis Schroder (to the Golden State Warriors) and then Dorian Finney-Smith (to the Los Angeles Lakers). If the Nets did nothing but help facilitate a bigger deal at the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not sure there would be many surprised. However, I still believe that there's a good chance that Cameron Johnson will end up being traded at the deadline.

That's why the most likely move that the Nets will end up making at the deadline will involve trading Johnson to a contender. The asking price is reportedly high but I do believe we could see the Nets budge on that a bit over the next few days. While it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for the Nets to keep Johnson heading into the offseason, it also certainly wouldn't be ideal. Having to do this trade song and dance with Johnson during the summer and perhaps even at next year's NBA Trade Deadline is not something the Nets should desire.

Charlotte Hornets

Most likely move: Being a facilitator in a bigger deal

For as much as the argument can be made that the Charlotte Hornets should be sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not exactly sure what viable options there will be for the team. With Grant Williams injured, there's unlikely to be a market for him. Miles Bridges is almost untradable at this point and there aren't many other veteran players on the roster who would emerge as natural trade deadline candidates. Heading into the trade deadline, I believe the most likely outcome for the Hornets is for them to emerge as a facilitator in a bigger deal.

If the Hornets could get involved with another blockbuster deal that is likely to take place at the trade deadline, perhaps in one of the deals that involves Jimmy Butler or perhaps De'Aaron Fox, it could be truly worth it for the team. If they are willing to take on a salary or another expiring contract, they could be compensated with draft capital or perhaps a young player. At the trade deadline, that's what the Hornets should truly be on the lookout for.