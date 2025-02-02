NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Dallas Mavericks

Most likely move: Adding a wing

Out of left field, the Dallas Mavericks made one of the most surprising blockbuster trades in NBA history as they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a package that included Anthony Davis. It's a move that no one saw coming and now that this is in the books, it's almost impossible to predict what Dallas may have up their sleeves next. However, perhaps they could make a move to add to their wing depth.

It's hard to frame oout what this all means for the Mavs moving forward but it's pretty clear that this team has hit the reset button. A trio of Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and AD is good in theory but you'd have to imagine this team may not be done making moves just yet.

Denver Nuggets

Most likely move: Adding a low-cost big

The Denver Nuggets haven't been the championship contender that we've come to know them to be over the past two seasons. However, this is still a team that is talented enough to win it all this season. Whether they'll be able to put it all together in time before the start of the playoffs remains to be seen. To completely overlook this team would be quite foolish. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the opportunity could arise for the Nuggets to make a move to legitimize themselves heading into the stretch run.

Because of their lack of flexibility, it could prove to be difficult for the Nuggets to find the right move that will help this team boost themselves in the right direction. I can't imagine a big move is on the horizon for the Nuggets, but it would make sense for them to explore the possibility of adding a low-cost big. As the trade deadline quickly approaches, I'd have to imagine that as the most likely scenario for the Nuggets over the next few days.