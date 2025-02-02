NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Most likely move every team will make at the deadline

Detroit Pistons

Most likely move: Being a facilitator for a bigger deal

Being one of the bigger surprises in the Eastern Conference to begin the year, it will be interesting to see how the Detroit Pistons end up approaching the NBA Trade Deadline. In theory, this is a team that could be one move away from solidifying themselves as a threat to finish as a top-6 seed in the regular season standings. However, at the same time, I'm not sure how smart it would be for this team to make an all-in move for the simple goal of making the postseason - especially as this team's young core continues to develop.

I could see both sides of the spectrum for the Pistons. In the end, though, I do believe that the most likely path forward for the Pistons at the deadline revolves around being a facilitator for a bigger deal that needs to get across the finished line. As the only team in the league with available cap space, there's reason to believe that the Pistons could be quite valuable to a handful of teams leading up to the deadline. If the Pistons could add draft compensation without mortgaging their cap future, it could be worthwhile for the team.

Golden State Warriors

Most likely move: Trading for a stretch-big

As much as there might be some internal (Steph Curry) and external (fan base) pressure for the Golden State Warriors to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not sure how feasible that is at the moment. Are the Warriors going to do their due diligence on the likes of Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine? Absolutely. However, I also don't believe it's very likely that the Warriors are going to strike a deal for any one of those players. Without the confidence that any of those moves would make this team a legit contender, I simply don't see the risk in it for the front office.

Instead, the other most likely deal that this team will likely pursue heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is a move for a stretch-big. With a need in the frontcourt, landing an impactful stretch-big could be worth it for the Warriors. A player like Nikola Vucevic or even Myles Turner could make all the difference for the team heading down the stretch. Whether they'll be able to strike a deal remains to be seen but, if they do, that's what to keep an eye out for.